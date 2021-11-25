Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Juvenile shot, killed in Enterprise

Enterprise police say a juvenile was fatally shot on Nov. 24, 2021.
Enterprise police say a juvenile was fatally shot on Nov. 24, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Enterprise.

Enterprise police say they responded to a shooting call in the 100 Block of Thompson Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday. They said they found an unresponsive juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other information was released.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is asking anyone with information to call 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Collins' family says she was discharged from Baptist South Hospital around 3 a.m....
Alabama family begs for help finding woman who vanished after hospital discharge
Gary Wayne George was convicted of multiple sex crimes involving a minor. (Source: Autauga...
Prattville man gets life sentence for sex crimes
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
An overturned vehicle is causing delays on Interstate 65 northbound near Selma Highway,...
I-65 near Selma Highway moving again after crash injures 4
Former Mosses Mayor Walter Hill has been arrested and charged with rape.
Ex-Mosses mayor going back to prison after child sex crime charge

Latest News

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning people to look out for scams online this holiday...
AARP warns about holiday shopping scams
Area businesses getting ready for holiday shopping
Area businesses getting ready for holiday shopping
AARP warns about holiday shopping scams
AARP warns about holiday shopping scams