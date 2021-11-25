Juvenile shot, killed in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Enterprise.

Enterprise police say they responded to a shooting call in the 100 Block of Thompson Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday. They said they found an unresponsive juvenile victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other information was released.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is asking anyone with information to call 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com .

