Last-minute shopping, pizza remain Thanksgiving staples

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Families in Montgomery were out and about Wednesday night, picking up last-minute essentials at the grocery store in preparations for their Thanksgiving feasts.

“Just some last-minute Thanksgiving shopping,” said one Renfroe’s Market shopper with a basket full of goods.

Renfroe’s assistant store manager, Brent Thrower, said the store stayed busy all day. Some families made more than one trip to ensure they had everything they need.

“We went through our list and found out we’re missing a few items so back to the store again, here we are, for the fourth time tonight,” said another shopper.

Thrower said it’s been busy all week. As customers grab items for not only Thanksgiving, but the Iron Bowl and other turkey day festivities.

“We’ll probably be busy until we close,” Thrower said.

But while some picked up remaining items on their list, others picked up a family favorite: pizza.

“We’ve been extremely busy, back-to-back orders, people calling left and right,” said Brandon Thornton at Marco’s Pizza in Prattville.

With Thursday set aside as the big day for cooking, a lot of families were looking for an easy and quick option Wednesday night. The eve of Thanksgiving is historically one of the busiest nights for pizza places.

“We don’t even have enough people up here to answer the phones and sometimes they just hang up because of long wait times, but we try to get to them if we can,” Thornton said.

Whether families spent the evening enjoying pizza at home or making last-minute travel, shopping and cooking preparations, it’s all about the true meaning behind the meal, and that’s spending it with the ones you love. It’s a luxury we have come to appreciate even more after a year apart.

Another Thanksgiving tradition for many families is to go shopping after their big Thanksgiving meal. Many local stores plan to stay closed for the holiday and open early on Black Friday.

