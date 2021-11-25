Advertise
Montgomery faces fine, lawsuit for dropping Confederate name

The Montgomery City Council voted to rename Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue. The Alabama attorney general’s office sent a letter to Montgomery officials saying the city must pay $25,000 for violating a 2017 state law protecting Confederate monuments and other longstanding memorials.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama attorney general’s office says Montgomery owes a $25,000 for changing the name of a street that bore the name of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

Montgomery city officials last month renamed Jeff Davis Avenue for attorney Fred D. Gray who represented Rosa Parks and other civil rights figures.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said changing the name was the right thing to do. Reed said donors have offered to pay the fine for the city. He said they are also considering taking the matter to court.

