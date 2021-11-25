Thanksgiving looks quiet and seasonable, but rain returns tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Let us be the first to wish you and your loved ones a very Happy Thanksgiving! Today will be a great day weather-wise around the state of Alabama... it’s a chilly start with many towns in the 30s and lower 40s, but we will warm up! Thanks to a mix of sun and clouds throughout the morning and early afternoon our air temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and even lower 70s - right on par with what is considered seasonable for late November.

That is great news for the Turkey Day Classic being played in Montgomery. The weather for the game couldn’t be better this time of year!

More cloud cover rolls in near sunset. After dark, we will see the return of rain, but the impact on our forecast will be quick; a cold front will bring some light showers to the area from tonight into early tomorrow morning, but by sunrise the big bulk of any wet weather is gone. We are not anticipating severe storms, so these showers will provide good sleeping weather for after all your feasts today!

If you plan to hit the roads Friday to snag some good deals, buddle up! Clouds will linger through the morning on Black Friday, but by lunchtime we’re all sunshine with a northerly breeze around 10 mph. Highs behind the front will struggle to get into the upper 50s even with the sunny afternoon, plus the wind will make it feel even colder. Simply put, Friday will feel like a winter day!

Thanksgiving is dry and warm... but showers return after dark! (WSFA 12 News)

It will continue to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds this weekend... by early next week we’re in for an entirely sunny sky and a continued dry forecast.

Temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 60s with overnight lows down in the 30s with no big temperature swings on the horizon as of now.

That includes the Iron Bowl this Saturday, which will be dry and unseasonably cool in Auburn; highs will only be near 60 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds, but be prepared that temperatures will drop into the 40s by the game’s final whistle.

