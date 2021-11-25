Advertise
University of Alabama Million Dollar band excited to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

UA Million Dollar Marching band
UA Million Dollar Marching band
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama Million Dollar Band traveled to New York City to represent the state of Alabama in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. WBRC caught up with the director of the Million Dollar Band and several members. They’re all excited to be a part this Thanksgiving holiday tradition.

The band prepared for the parade during rehearsals last week.

This is the first time the Million Dollar Band has appeared in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The band received their invitation to march in the Fall of 2019. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bands were not able to perform last year.

One of the band members called this a once in a lifetime event. “The rumor was that we were going to the Olympics. So we all thought that’s what it was going to be. But what a surprise that it was Macy’s. What a blessing because I mean that is huge.! I’ve told Dr. O that’s something that I get to tell my grandchildren one day. That I got to be a part of it and I’m just so excited,” explained Colby Free.

Band Director Dr. Ken Ozzello told WBRC that they’ll be marching towards the end of the parade. They also play a part in escorting Santa Claus in the parade so stay tuned for that. They’ll return home to Tuscaloosa Friday morning.

Then the band will bus to Auburn for Saturday’s Iron Bowl matchup.

