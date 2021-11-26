Alabama State to name new head football coach Friday at 11 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is set to name its newest head football coach Friday morning, the day after the Hornets took down rival Tuskegee in the 97th Turkey Day Classic by a score of 43-9.

ASU officials will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. inside the Club Lounge at ASU Stadium where they’ll introduce the 30th head coach to lead the team in its long history.

WSFA 12 News will carry that news conference live on our website and Facebook page at that time.

It’s unclear at this time who will be named the new coach, but defensive coordinator Travis Pearson has served in the position on an interim basis since the termination in early November of coach Donald Hill-Eley.

