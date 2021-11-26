Advertise
Black Friday crowds are back, but different

By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lines got shorter and literal fights for the best product stopped with the arrival of the pandemic. Now, with retailers waiting to open until Friday, the number of shoppers is increasing again, but the intensity behind the shopping holiday has calmed down. Those who didn’t wait in line overnight found their way to their favorite store on their own time.

All in the spirit of Black Friday. But for shopper, Jacob Conrad, it’s more than the deal that matters.

“I like seeing the families out here,” Conrad explains. “I want to be a father one day, and just seeing fathers with their kids, hanging out being funny with them, it’s awesome.”

A good day for a first-timer because Suzanna Edwards marketing vice president for The Shoppes of Eastchase describes this year as more relaxing.

“The Shoppes at Eastchase is really not a doorbuster shopping center so it will start getting busy once people have had their coffee, had breakfast; they’re kind of ready to relax and just shop leisurely,” said Edwards.

With many retailers choosing to remain closed on Thanksgiving, the scale back is obvious.

“With COVID, a lot of retailers realized that they can wait and open at regular hours, and they can kinda make it happen and make their sales happen on a smaller scale,” said Edwards.

But, the weekend of deals isn’t over yet as Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are both expected to have a high turnout.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

