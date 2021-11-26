Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

County Road 12: Auburn’s fishing team’s million dollar catch

Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing...
Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing team won a Bass Pro Shops competition and took $1 million home.(WSFA 12 News)
By Judd Davis
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Logan Parks and Tucker Smith won’t be able to use the poor college student routine from here on out. The pair of Auburn University fishing team members reeled in quite a prize at one of the biggest amateur fishing tournaments ever. It all started a few years ago when Logan was recruiting Tucker to join him.

“I was trying to find a place to go fishing in college, and Logan said come to Auburn,” said Smith.

The recruiting worked. Tucker joined Logan at Auburn. Now they’re a two-man team.

“We kind of like the same techniques as far as fishing goes,” said Parks. “We think the same. We’ll be riding down the lake and I’ll see something that looks good. And if I’m driving he’ll point to the same spot and say lets go over there. It’s crazy that we’re on the same page all the time.”

This dynamic duo had its toughest test in mid November. They qualified at the last minute for an amateur tournament sponsored by Bass Pro Shops at a lake in Missouri. The grand prize, a million dollars. Their biggest challenge they qualified so late the only had a half day to check out a lake they’d never seen. Hundreds of other teams had all week.

“I think the good Lord bless us because we saw some birds diving in the the water. We caught 15 pounds in 30 minutes,” said Smith.

Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing...
Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing team won a Bass Pro Shops competition and took $1 million home.(WSFA 12 News)

You get to weigh your top five fish, the guys knew they had a chance.

“Second place is $200,000 and third place is $50,000 so we knew we were probably getting a good bit of money,” said Parks. “We knew we were in the top three with what we had. On the way in, it started to sink in that we have a shot at this.”

They advanced to the third and final day and were the second to last team to weigh in.

“We were super nervous,” said Smith. “They usually let the person with the most weight got last. “

They took the lead with just one team to beat for a million bucks. They did it!

Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing...
Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing team won a Bass Pro Shops competition and took $1 million home.(WSFA 12 News)

“To hear them say that number and for us to win it. It was like oh my gosh, we just won a million dollars,” said Smith.

“To win a million dollars, two trucks and two boats as college students is insane,” said Parks.

To celebrate, they plan to of course, go fishing, and save that money to start a pro fishing career once they graduate from Auburn.

Heck of a catch fellas!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings early Thanksgiving Day
The mother of Carlos Taylor, Angela Taylor, has died, according to Montgomery County District...
Mother of Montgomery officer Carlos Taylor dies
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
The Montgomery City Council voted to rename Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue. The...
Montgomery faces fine, lawsuit for dropping Confederate name
The Alabama State Hornets took down the Tuskegee Golden Tigers in the 97th Turkey Day Classic.
Alabama State takes down Tuskegee in Turkey Day Classic

Latest News

A decorated vehicle makes its way past the Alabama Capitol during a 2017 Montgomery Christmas...
Registration opens for 2021 Montgomery Christmas Parade
Local NFL player giving back for Thanksgiving
Montgomery native, professional football player providing Thanksgiving meals
Morning Smile: Hoover officer brings happiness to kids
Morning Smile: Hoover officer brings happiness to kids
Volunteers needed for Montgomery Zoo’s 2021 Christmas Lights Festival