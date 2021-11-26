Advertise
Employee drives van into Jack’s in Jefferson County

Vehicle crashed into Jack's in Pinson area
Vehicle crashed into Jack's in Pinson area(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A vehicle slammed into the Jack’s on Pinson Boulevard in Jefferson County Friday morning.

The accident happened around 5:00 a.m. This is in the Pinson area.

UPDATE: Upon arrival, Jefferson County deputies said they found a 29-year-old employee had driven their van into the front of the restaurant. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were employees inside of the store at the time of the crash, but none were injured in the incident. There were no customers inside of the building at the time.

Vehicle crashed into Jack's in Pinson area
Vehicle crashed into Jack's in Pinson area
Vehicle crashes into Jack's in Pinson area
Driver crashed van into Jack's in Pinson
Driver crashed van into Jack's in Pinson
Driver crashed van into Jack's in Pinson
We do not know how it happened.

