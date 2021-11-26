Employee drives van into Jack’s in Jefferson County
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A vehicle slammed into the Jack’s on Pinson Boulevard in Jefferson County Friday morning.
The accident happened around 5:00 a.m. This is in the Pinson area.
UPDATE: Upon arrival, Jefferson County deputies said they found a 29-year-old employee had driven their van into the front of the restaurant. The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There were employees inside of the store at the time of the crash, but none were injured in the incident. There were no customers inside of the building at the time.
We do not know how it happened.
