Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Food for Thought 11/25

Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought: March 15
By Mark Bullock
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Burger King (6621 Atlanta Hwy.): 98

Cake Designs (3651 Debby Dr.): 99

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (7005 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99

The Gin (9100 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99

LuLu’s Cake Shop (2463 Highland Ave.): 99

Taco Bell (8020 Vaughn Rd.): 99

ACE Sushi (9168 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100

Low Scores

American Deli (10255 Chantilly Pkwy.): 81

Priority items: mold in soda nozzles; food stored at improper temperature

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings early Thanksgiving Day
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
The mother of Carlos Taylor, Angela Taylor, has died, according to Montgomery County District...
Mother of Montgomery officer Carlos Taylor dies
The Montgomery City Council voted to rename Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue. The...
Montgomery faces fine, lawsuit for dropping Confederate name
The Alabama State Hornets took down the Tuskegee Golden Tigers in the 97th Turkey Day Classic.
Alabama State takes down Tuskegee in Turkey Day Classic

Latest News

Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought 11/18
Food for Thought 11/18
Food for Thought 11/18
Food For Thought (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Food for Thought 11/11
Food for Thought 11/11
Food for Thought 11/11