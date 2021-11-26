Food for Thought 11/25

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Burger King (6621 Atlanta Hwy.): 98

Cake Designs (3651 Debby Dr.): 99

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (7005 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99

The Gin (9100 Eastchase Pkwy.): 99

LuLu’s Cake Shop (2463 Highland Ave.): 99

Taco Bell (8020 Vaughn Rd.): 99

ACE Sushi (9168 Eastchase Pkwy.): 100

Low Scores

American Deli (10255 Chantilly Pkwy.): 81

Priority items: mold in soda nozzles; food stored at improper temperature

