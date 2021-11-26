Montgomery shoppers hunt for ‘Black Friday’ deals Thursday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Thanksgiving Day came to a close, some River Region shoppers began lining up for Black Friday savings.

“I’m just going to look around EastChase – Try to find some better deals,” shopper Holly Haynes said.

The Black Friday savings started as early as 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Many were on the hunt for affordable footwear.

“I kind of want to get some shoes,” Haynes added. “I’m in line for Shoe Station right now.”

Well over a hundred waited outside. Visiting the shoe store is an annual tradition for Angela Kissick and her family.

The shopper is from Orlando, Florida, but her relatives live in the Montgomery.

“This is our sixth year coming, and we get in line, and we hope to get that $100 gift card to get new shoes,” Kissick said.

While many people waited for a bargain, others had to wait a little longer. Some stores kept their doors closed.

Target was closed on Thanksgiving.

The retailer’s Montgomery store had chains up Thursday night to form an outdoor line in anticipation for shoppers. Doors open at 7 a.m. Friday.

The Shoppes at EastChase is also closed for Thanksgiving. Its stores will open Friday at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.