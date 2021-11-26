Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Montgomery shoppers hunt for ‘Black Friday’ deals Thursday night

Shoppers wait in line outside of Shoe Station in Montgomery.
Shoppers wait in line outside of Shoe Station in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Thanksgiving Day came to a close, some River Region shoppers began lining up for Black Friday savings.

“I’m just going to look around EastChase – Try to find some better deals,” shopper Holly Haynes said.

The Black Friday savings started as early as 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Many were on the hunt for affordable footwear.

“I kind of want to get some shoes,” Haynes added. “I’m in line for Shoe Station right now.”

Well over a hundred waited outside. Visiting the shoe store is an annual tradition for Angela Kissick and her family.

The shopper is from Orlando, Florida, but her relatives live in the Montgomery.

“This is our sixth year coming, and we get in line, and we hope to get that $100 gift card to get new shoes,” Kissick said.

While many people waited for a bargain, others had to wait a little longer. Some stores kept their doors closed.

Target was closed on Thanksgiving.

The retailer’s Montgomery store had chains up Thursday night to form an outdoor line in anticipation for shoppers. Doors open at 7 a.m. Friday.

The Shoppes at EastChase is also closed for Thanksgiving. Its stores will open Friday at 7 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings early Thanksgiving Day
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
The mother of Carlos Taylor, Angela Taylor, has died, according to Montgomery County District...
Mother of Montgomery officer Carlos Taylor dies
The Montgomery City Council voted to rename Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue. The...
Montgomery faces fine, lawsuit for dropping Confederate name
The Alabama State Hornets took down the Tuskegee Golden Tigers in the 97th Turkey Day Classic.
Alabama State takes down Tuskegee in Turkey Day Classic

Latest News

Much colder air arrives
Much colder air arrives
Much colder air arrives
Windy and much colder today
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
We can't rule out some light rain in spots on Sunday, but those chances are very low.
Rain tonight, then it’s mainly dry for awhile