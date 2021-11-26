Advertise
Mother of Montgomery officer Carlos Taylor dies

The mother of Carlos Taylor, Angela Taylor, has died, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The mother of Carlos Taylor, Angela Taylor, has died, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey.

“Breaks my heart that we lost one of the sweetest, nicest, caring persons I have ever known,” Bailey said in a Facebook post.

Angela Taylor passed away this week, Bailey said.

“No one would have blamed her for being bitter or angry after all that she has been through but she always greeted me with a smile and a hug. She loved her family with every fabric of her being. I am a better person for knowing her,” Bailey added.

Carlos Taylor was injured in a 2017 crash while on duty as a Montgomery police officer. The wreck left him with a traumatic brain injury and unable to walk or communicate verbally.

In February, a trust fund was established and a van lease was given to Carlos Taylor’s family.

Spectators watch parade before 97th Turkey Day Classic
Montgomery organization feeds hundreds on Thanksgiving Day
