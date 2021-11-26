Quiet and cold night ahead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sunny, warm weather was nice while it lasted, wasn’t it? Thursday was a peach of a day, with sunshine and temperatures soaring into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Today... reality made a comeback. It’s late November after all, so we knew it couldn’t last forever! A cold northwest breeze has pushed noticeably colder air into the state; even with an abundant amount of afternoon sunshine, temperatures struggled in the low, mid and upper 50s. Average highs are normally in the mid and upper 60s - but don’t worry: more seasonable conditions will return soon!

The Alabama High School football playoff semifinals unfold tonight across the state. These games will be the coldest of the season, with kickoff temperatures in the mid 40s dropping into the upper 30s by the final whistle... bring a coat, seat cushion and some hot cocoa money if you’re heading out to any of the games tonight.

The Iron Bowl kicks off at 2:30pm at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn tomorrow. Cool, dry weather will make for a perfect afternoon for football and temperatures will drop from near 60° at kickoff. By the end of the game, expect upper 40s, so dressing in layers would be a smart move.

Mix of sun and clouds this weekend, then quiet for the majority of next workweek! (WSFA 12 News)

A weak front passes through the state on Sunday. While there won’t be much moisture for it to play with, it still could pop a random shower or two. We’ll have to include a small chance of a quick shower or sprinkle, but nothing more than a nuisance is anticipated.

Cold mornings, comfortably cool afternoons and dry weather headline the forecast for early next week. A modest warming trend will push temperatures close to 70° by the middle of next week!

