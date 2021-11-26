Advertise
Street named after fallen Tuscaloosa police officer

Fallen Tuscaloosa Officer Dornell Cousette
Fallen Tuscaloosa Officer Dornell Cousette(wbrc)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This week, Tuscaloosa Police were surprised to learn that one of the streets near police headquarters was being renamed in honor of Investigator Dornell Cousette.

Officer Cousette died in the line of duty in 2019 while trying take a suspect into custody.

Tuesday morning, some officers were coming into the office when they noticed crews putting up new street signs. Those signs now read Investigator Dornell Cousette Street.

The city council approved renaming a street in honor of him, but there were delays in getting new signs up.

No formal announcement was made about when street signs with Cousette’s name would be put in place.

Officers explained why they’re happy to see it finally happened. “It was very important for the city to honor investigator Cousette because he lost his life in the line of duty. This shows his family, as well as the police department, the city is behind the police officers when they go out every day and protect and serve the city of Tuscaloosa,” Tuscaloosa Asst. Police Chief Sebo Sanders said.

We’ve been told there will be a ceremony at some point to officially recognize the name change.

