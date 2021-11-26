Wildfires in Talladega more than 90% contained; Cheaha State Park reopens

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The USDA Forest Service says that the “Duck Nest” and “Fall Branch” wildfires are more than 90 percent contained.

Alabama State Park officials say Cheaha State Park will reopen on Friday.

The “Duck Nest” wildfire is 389 acres, while the “Fall Branch” wildfire is 753 acres. Both are located in the Talladega National Forest.

Officials urge the public to be careful while driving as they notice fire crews and equipment near roads and trails.

The following trail heads and trails associated with Cheaha State Park and Cheaha Wilderness will re-open on Nov. 27:

Cheaha Trail Head

Turnipseed/HWY 281 Trail Head

Adams Gap Trail Head

Nubbin Creek Trail Head

High Falls Trail Head

The Pinhoti National Recreation Trail from Cheaha trail head south to Adams Gap

Chinnabee Silent Trail south of HWY 281

Cave Creek Trail

Odum Scout Trail

Nubbin Creek Trail

ORIGINAL: The Southern Area Incident Management Team ordered by the USDA Forest Service has arrived to support fire suppression efforts at two wildfires located in the Talladega National Forest. The “Gray Team” is a type 3 response team comprised of various wildland firefighter hands crews, fire management specialists and support personnel representing federal, state, and local organizations. Crews said they are very thankful for the recent rain that is helping the wildfire from spreading.

The “Fall Branch” wildfire is 75 percent contained and “Duck Nest” wildfire is 30 percent contained. All trail heads and trails associated with Cheaha State Park and Cheaha Wilderness remain closed.

The Gray Team’s overall tactics are to minimize the long-term impact to the Cheaha State Park and prevent fire from entering the Cheaha Wilderness.

The “Fall Branch” wildfire which is over 735-acres has temporarily closed numerous trails close to Cheaha State Park and is located between Talladega Scenic Drive/HWY 281 and AL HWY 49 east to Cheaha State Park. “Duck Nest” wildfire is occurring on Forest Service Road (FS) 651 and 642 intersection; east of FS road 651 to Cheaha State Park and is burning over 370-acres.

Until further notice, the following trail heads, and trails associated with Cheaha State Park and Cheaha Wilderness remain closed and listed as follows:

Cheaha Trail Head

Turnipseed/HWY 281 Trail Head

Adams Gap Trail Head

Nubbin Creek Trail Head

High Falls Trail Head

The Pinhoti National Recreation Trail from Cheaha trail head south to Adams Gap;

Chinnabee Silent Trail south of HWY 281

Cave Creek Trail

Odum Scout Trail

Nubbin Creek Trail

Forest visitors planning trips to the Talladega National Forest, Talladega District should contact the District office at 256-369-5882, or check current forest conditions located on the Forest Service website at www.fs.usda.gov/alabama.

The cause of the wildfire is currently under investigation.

“We are committed to respond to every wildfire with the safety of the public and our firefighters as our highest priority,” said Linwood Butler, USDA Forest Service district ranger of the Talladega National Forest.

Crews are battling two wildfires in Talladega County.

