Windy and much colder today

By Josh Johnson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The sunny, warm weather was nice while it lasted, wasn’t it? Thursday was a peach of a day, with sunshine and temperatures soaring into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Today, reality makes a comeback - its late November, after all, so we knew it couldn’t last forever! A cold northwest breeze will push noticeably colder air into the state today; temperatures will struggle to reach the low to mid 50s but the wind will make it feel even colder.

Much colder air arrives
Much colder air arrives

The Alabama High School football playoff semifinals unfold tonight across the state. These games will be the coldest of the season, with kickoff temperatures in the mid 40s dropping into the upper 30s by the final whistle. Bring a coat, seat cushion and some hot cocoa money if you’re heading out to any of the games tonight.

The Iron Bowl kicks off at 2:30pm at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn. Cool, dry weather will make for a perfect afternoon for football. Temperatures will drop from near 60 degrees at kickoff into the upper 40s when the clock hits four zeroes.

A weak front passes through the state on Sunday. There’s not much moisture, but we’ll have to include a small chance of a quick shower or sprinkle. Even if it rains, it won’t impact your plans very much.

Cold mornings, comfortably cool afternoons and dry weather headline the forecast for early next week. A modest warming trend will push temperatures close to 70 degrees by the middle of next week.

