Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall

Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as...
Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as hundreds of other shoppers hid inside stores.(KING via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Gunshots rang out on Black Friday inside a packed Washington state mall, injuring one person as hundreds of other shoppers hid inside stores.

KOMO reports that officers working in the mall saw a small group that got into a dispute and escalated with gunfire.

The suspects fled the mall. As of Saturday morning, there have been no reported arrests.

Authorities said the shooting in Tacoma, south of Seattle, was reported just after 7 p.m. on Friday near the mall’s food court.

Tacoma police say the person shot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. It’s unclear what condition the injured person was in as of Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Robinson Jr., has been named the 30th head football coach of the Alabama State Hornets
Alabama State names alum, NFL veteran as next head football coach
The mother of Carlos Taylor, Angela Taylor, has died, according to Montgomery County District...
Mother of Montgomery officer Carlos Taylor dies
Vehicle crashed into Jack's in Pinson area
Employee drives van into Jack’s in Jefferson County
Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing...
County Road 12: Auburn’s fishing team’s $1 million catch
File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings early Thanksgiving Day

Latest News

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
Clouds increase overnight, few drops of rain possible Sunday
Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others...
Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting
Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to the media after his release from prison,...
Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later