Alabama, Auburn fans campout ahead of the Iron Bowl

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Campers are outside Jordan-Hare Stadium and scattered around Auburn’s campus less than 24 hours before the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Auburn Tigers in the 86th Iron Bowl.

“We like to get here early - watch everybody come in,” tailgater Steve Fullenwider said. That’s why his family is out on the Plains a day before the annual rivalry.

“I feel like Fridays are more fun even than Saturday sometimes,” he said. “You’re so caught up in the game on Saturday that on Friday, you come out, you enjoy people coming and get to meet people.”

It is the buildup before the big game, when everyone is in a good mood.

“You never know how it’s going to go after, so you might as well have the fun before,” Brent Fullenwider added.

Many are prepared for the cold night ahead. Some folks lit fires.

Tide and Tiger fans alike are camping out in anticipation for kick off.

Some of the early tailgaters come from divided families, those rooting for opposing teams.

“War Eagle,” Bella Yoder said before her brother Bauer Yoder chipped in with a “Roll Tide, all the way.”

While the siblings have their differences, they are both enjoying a little bonding time.

“Personally, I come out here because I like to see my family,” Bauer Yoder said.

“We get to be as a family,” Bella Yoder said. “We’ll see all of our family and cousins and stuff.”

While the siblings disagree on who they support, they are making the most of their tailgate together.

The Iron Bowl is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

