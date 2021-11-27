Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said at least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall.

The News Tribune reports people called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday to say multiple shots were fired.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
2 injured in 2 separate Montgomery shootings early Thanksgiving Day
The mother of Carlos Taylor, Angela Taylor, has died, according to Montgomery County District...
Mother of Montgomery officer Carlos Taylor dies
Eddie Robinson Jr., has been named the 30th head football coach of the Alabama State Hornets
Alabama State names alum, NFL veteran as next head football coach
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff Moon: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown in ravine now cleaned up
The Montgomery City Council voted to rename Jeff Davis Avenue to Fred D. Gray Avenue. The...
Montgomery faces fine, lawsuit for dropping Confederate name

Latest News

RVs surround Auburn University's campus ahead of the Iron Bowl.
Alabama, Auburn fans campout ahead of the Iron Bowl
Anticipation builds ahead of 86th Iron Bowl
Anticipation builds ahead of 86th Iron Bowl
Mix of sun and clouds this weekend, then quiet for the majority of next workweek!
Quiet and cold night ahead
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being...
Renowned composer Stephen Sondheim dies at 91