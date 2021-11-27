Troy falls to Georgia State in final regular game of season

ATLANTA (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the Georgia State Panthers in the final regular game of the season.

Gunnar Watson and the Trojans offense finished the game with 344 total yards. Watson finished with 287 passing yards, but was intercepted twice.

Georgia State strikes first with 7:52 left in the opening quarter. Quarterback Darren Grainger finds tight end Aubry Payne in the end zone for the 13-yard touchdown.

The Panthers had the lead 7-0 heading into the second quarter.

With 11:18 left in the second quarter, the Panthers extend their lead. Grainger finds wide receiver Sam Pinckney for the 26-yard touchdown.

The Panthers put more points on the board with a 43-yard field goal from placekicker Noel Ruiz.

With 34 seconds remaining before halftime, the Trojans get points on the board with a 48-yard field goal from kicker Brooks Buce.

The Panthers had the lead 17-3 going into halftime.

With 11:30 left in the third quarter, Georgia State adds more points to the board with a 45-yard field goal from Ruiz.

The Panthers extend their lead with 7:40 left in the third quarter. After inside linebacker Blake Carroll sacks Watson, outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad recovers the fumble and takes it 72-yards for the touchdown.

With 1:30 left in the quarter, Ruiz makes the 50-yard field goal, adding more points to the board for the Panthers.

Georgia State had the lead 30-3 heading into the fourth quarter.

With 13:15 left in the game, Georgia State advances their lead. Wide receiver Tailique Williams takes it to the house for the 50-yard score.

However, the Trojans answer with over seven minutes left in the game. Running back B.J. Smith takes the ball two-yards for the Troy touchdown.

But the Panthers won the game 37-10.

Georgia State’s offense finished with 387 total yards.

The Trojans finished the regular season 5-7.

