Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020...
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, which was presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41.

Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and the Off-White label, the brand Abloh founded. Abloh was the men’s wear designer of Louis Vuitton.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH, said in a statement.

A statement from Abloh’s family on the designer’s Instagram account said for the last two years, Abloh battled cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart.

“He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” the statement read.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Grey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the 86th Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama in the fourth overtime.
Auburn falls to No. 3 Alabama in 4OT in Iron Bowl
Eddie Robinson Jr., has been named the 30th head football coach of the Alabama State Hornets
Alabama State names alum, NFL veteran as next head football coach
Logan Parks and Tucker Smith reeled in a big one in mid November. The members of the AU fishing...
County Road 12: Auburn’s fishing team’s $1 million catch
The Iron Bowl - Wins and Losses through the years
RVs surround Auburn University's campus ahead of the Iron Bowl.
Alabama, Auburn fans campout ahead of the Iron Bowl

Latest News

Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?
Christmas Tree
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
AKD begins printing postgame Iron Bowl shirts
AKD begins printing postgame Iron Bowl shirts