2 men dead after dispute leads to shooting in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police say two men are dead after a dispute led to a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of 22nd Street North.

Lt. Christian Clemons says one victim was 60-years-old and the other was 62-years old.

The Jefferson County Coroner identified one victim as 60- year-old Willie Albert Wells and the other victim as 62-year-old Emmit King.

Wells died at the scene and King was taken to UAB West where he passed away.

Bessemer Police said Emmit King slapped Willie Albert Wells after an argument. Officers said Wells left and came back with a gun and shot King. Investigators said King returned fire, striking Wells.

They both died from gunshot wounds.

A University of Alabama spokesman confirmed Emmit King was a UA NCAA Champion in the mid-80′s and was a two-time US Olympian.

