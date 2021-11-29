Abnormal dryness expanding in Alabama, Southeast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a very dry November across Alabama. Through the 28th most locations are two to three inches below normal for the month.

Abnormal dryness and drought conditions are expanding across the Southeast. (WSFA 12 News)

In Montgomery, measurable rain has only occurred on five of November’s 28 days. Those five days combined have only put 1.42″ of rain in the bucket; that’s more than two inches below normal.

The dry weather in November comes on the heels of a wet September and October.

September brought nearly five inches of rain to Montgomery. October was even wetter, bringing six inches of rain to the city.

October was wet for most, but November has been dry. (WSFA 12 News)

Despite both of those months being wet overall, Montgomery is below normal in the rainfall department since fall officially got underway. But it’s mainly the dry November causing parts of the state to enter the “Abnormally Dry” category on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor update.

This category is the lowest of the five -- it goes Abnormally Dry, Moderate Drought, Severe Drought, Extreme Drought, Exceptional Drought.

At this point the impacts are quite minimal since “Abnormally Dry” doesn’t technically qualify as a drought. The ground is harder than normal and some issues could arise with crops and pastures.

The different categories of the Drought Monitor. (WSFA 12 News)

Could things get worse? Yes. Could things improve? Also yes.

It all comes down to what happens in the coming weeks. So what are we looking at?

Unfortunately we won’t see a drop of rain through at least this Saturday. Any rain we get beyond that is not set in stone as forecasts shift quite a bit beyond seven days in the future.

Potential rain totals through next Sunday evening. (WSFA 12 News)

However, it does look like there will be opportunities for rain as a few systems traverse the Southeast beginning early next week. Stay tuned for more updates on this with our everyday weather blogs!

