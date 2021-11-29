Class Act: Andalusia kindergarten teacher makes lifelong connections

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Mrs. Sherry Pouncey has been at Andalusia Elementary School for three decades, molding and shaping her students.

“Mrs. Pouncey has been here 35 years, she’s a teacher that makes personal connections with her students and also with their families,” said Andalusia City Schools Superintendent Daniel Shakespeare.

Pouncey has been at Andalusia Elementary School her entire career and says each year is rewarding.

“I like to see where they start when they enter our school system and how far we can bring them at the end of the year, it’s really rewarding,” Pouncey said. “I just love seeing their faces and giving them hugs and letting them know that I love them and they’re safe here.”

The person who nominated Pouncey says she provides a safe space all while teaching the tiniest learner. That’s what makes her a true Class Act.

