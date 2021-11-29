Woman killed in shooting Monday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a shooting involving a woman Monday morning.

The police department initially reported the victim was a juvenile female but has since clarified she is an adult.

Details remain limited, but police and fire medics responded to the 3700 block of Seaton Boulevard, near the Sturbridge Apartments, around 8:20 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot.

On the scene, first responders found the unnamed woman, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The police department said no other information was available for release in connection to the ongoing investigation.

