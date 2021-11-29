Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Hunter finds skeletal remains in Autauga County

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after skeletal remains were...
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after skeletal remains were found over the weekend.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after skeletal remains were found over the weekend.

Few details were released, but the sheriff’s office said a hunter found the remains in a wooded area of the county around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the exact area of the county where the discovery was made.

Authorities are working to identify the remains and said more details would be released as updates become available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a shooting involving a...
Woman killed in shooting Monday morning
In the 86th Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama in the fourth overtime.
Auburn falls to No. 3 Alabama in 4OT in Iron Bowl
Christmas Tree
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62
Auburn honors Cecil Hurt, Meredith Jenkins, and Charles Hollis

Latest News

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a shooting involving a...
Woman killed in shooting Monday morning
Abnormal dryness is expanding across Alabama.
Abnormal dryness expanding in Alabama, Southeast
Doyle Lee Hamm
Alabama inmate who survived execution attempt dies of cancer
Putting up the lights this week? The weather will cooperate.
Warming up this week