Man fatally shot in Selma Friday night
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Selma is under investigation.
Police Chief Kenta Fulford said officers responded to a shooting call at Minter Terrace Apartments around 8:30 p.m. Friday. A gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The chief identified the victim as 30-year-old Michael Blevins.
Fulford said there are no persons of interest at this time.
No other information was released.
