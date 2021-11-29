Man fatally shot in Selma Friday night

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A deadly shooting in Selma is under investigation.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford said officers responded to a shooting call at Minter Terrace Apartments around 8:30 p.m. Friday. A gunshot victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The chief identified the victim as 30-year-old Michael Blevins.

Fulford said there are no persons of interest at this time.

No other information was released.

