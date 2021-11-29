Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Person killed in Jemison train accident

Source: WBRC video
Source: WBRC video
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC confirmed one person was killed in a train accident in Jemison Monday.

A person with Chilton County Sheriff’s Office and Chilton County EMA said four people were also taken to Children’s of Alabama by air and ground transport. No word on the severity of their injuries.

WBRC was told the train collided with a vehicle after 4:00 p.m. at Guy Street and Highway 31.

123 movies
google map for web

We received video, from a viewer, of a life flight landing in a ball field near the accident scene.

We are working to get more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a shooting involving a...
Woman killed in shooting Monday morning
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after skeletal remains were...
Hunter finds skeletal remains in Autauga County
Daryl Jerrell Davis is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting...
Troy man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder
In the 86th Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama in the fourth overtime.
Auburn falls to No. 3 Alabama in 4OT in Iron Bowl
Doyle Lee Hamm
Alabama inmate who survived execution attempt dies of cancer

Latest News

Mrs. Pouncey is this week's Class Act!
Class Act: Andalusia kindergarten teacher makes lifelong connections
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
DOJ files new complaint over Alabama prisons
.
Lawmakers react to new DOJ complaint over Alabama prisons
.
Class Act: Andalusia Elementary's Sherry Pouncey