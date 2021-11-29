Advertise
Recruitment underway for Leadership Montgomery’s Torchbearers Class

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Leadership Montgomery is accepting applications for its next Torchbearers Class.

The Torchbearers Class is program of Leadership Montgomery that is open to young professional between the ages of 22 and 39 who want to grow in their personal and professional lives.

Through the program, participants network with other community leaders, build their leadership skills and learn more about the Montgomery County community.

Participants must meet certain criteria, including working or living in Montgomery County, having a history of community involvement, and a willingness to commit time to fully participating in the program.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 4.

Visit the Leadership Montgomery website to learn more about the Torchbearers Class and how to apply.

