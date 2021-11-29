Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Report: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to step down as CEO

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Shares of Twitter are surging at the market open on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 following a report that Dorsey will be stepping down from his post.(Michael Reynolds | Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company’s chief executive.

Twitter’s stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday.

CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the 86th Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama in the fourth overtime.
Auburn falls to No. 3 Alabama in 4OT in Iron Bowl
Christmas Tree
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Cecil Hurt, an Alabama institution and legend, dies at 62
Auburn honors Cecil Hurt, Meredith Jenkins, and Charles Hollis
The mother of Carlos Taylor, Angela Taylor, has died, according to Montgomery County District...
Mother of Montgomery officer Carlos Taylor dies

Latest News

FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
Jury picked for Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
US stocks start higher, regaining footing after slump Friday
The Rundown: Tips and tricks for your holiday decor
The Rundown: Tips and tricks for your holiday decor
Evan has some easy tips that can spruce up any home!
The Rundown: Tips to spruce up your home for the holidays
The Christmas season is officially here and for some, that means cookies, shopping, Santa, and...
Evan Cooper of Evan & Co. transforms WSFA for Christmas