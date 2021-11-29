The Rundown: Tips to spruce up your home for the holidays

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Christmas season is officially here! That means cookies, shopping, Santa, and of course decorating! Here at WSFA 12 News, we had our station transformed into a holiday haven thanks to Evan Cooper of Evan & Co. You can watch the transformation here.

As you look to deck the halls of your own home you may be wondering how you can take your decor to the next level. Evan has some easy tips that can spruce up any home!

Home Decor Tips:

Add a lot of ribbons

Twist ornaments around branches instead of hanging them

Use oversized picks and ornaments, they can hide any gaps in the tree

Be sure to submit your festive home decor to our photo gallery! We can’t wait to see what you come up with and your design just might end up on TV.

