Troy man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder

Daryl Jerrell Davis is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting...
Daryl Jerrell Davis is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling after a weekend Troy shooting.(Source: Troy Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder after a weekend shooting, according to the Troy Police Department.

Daryl Jerrell Davis, 31, of Troy, was arrested in connection to a shooting Saturday night in the 400 block of Aster Circle. He’s since been charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. and talked to multiple people, including a victim who suffered a graze wound. While processing the scene, law enforcement was notified that a person had gone to Troy Regional Medical Center by private vehicle for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

The person, whose injuries are not considered life-threatening, has since been transferred to a Montgomery hospital for additional treatment.

Davis was arrested without incident Sunday afternoon in Troy. He is being held in the Pike County Jail on a bond of $350,000.

A motive for the shooting was not clear. The case remains under investigation and the police department said it expects additional arrests will be made.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

