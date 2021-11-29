Warming up this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunshine is back and it’s here to stay! There will be plenty of it all week long as we end November and start December.

Sunshine for all today with cool temperatures. (WSFA 12 News)

It will still be cool to start the week today in the upper 50s, but that sunshine will push temperatures up each afternoon.

We’ll be in the middle to perhaps upper 60s tomorrow, with 70s returning by Wednesday. Those 70s will stick around through the weekend.

No rain is in the forecast until Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Right now we’re looking at mainly lower 70s, but some mid-70s are expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday. As is always the case, there will be some communities that see their temps go a bit higher than our forecast -- especially across South Alabama.

Overnight lows will also warm up from the 30s to start the week to the 40s and eventually the low 50s by the weekend! So if you aren’t a fan of starting off cold, this forecast is for you.

Highs head back into the 70s this week. (WSFA 12 News)

The only chance of rain we have over the next week comes Sunday into Monday. That’s when models suggest a system will push through, bringing showers and even a slight chance of a few rumbles of thunder.

That system may knock temperatures back down heading into next week, so stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.