70s are returning with nearly no rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunshine is back and it’s here to stay! There will be plenty of it all week long as we end November and start last month of the year.

Sunshine again today. (WSFA 12 News)

Under a mainly sunny sky, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s today and into the lower 70s by tomorrow. This won’t be a quick stint with the 70s as they’re here for multiple days in a row.

Right now we’re looking at lower and even some mid-70s Thursday through Sunday. As is always the case, there will be some communities that see their temps go a bit higher than our forecast -- especially across South Alabama.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Overnight lows are also warming up from the 30s this morning to the 40s and eventually the low 50s by the weekend. So if you aren’t a fan of starting your mornings off cold, this forecast is for you!

Skies will stay sunny Thursday, but at least some cloud cover enters the forecast for Friday and the weekend as a weak system tries to develop and organize off to our west. There will still be sunshine, but it’ll be more partly cloudy as opposed to entirely sunny.

No frost or freeze concerns until perhaps next Tuesday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

The only chance of rain we have over the next week comes Sunday into Monday. That’s when models suggest a system will push through, bringing some shower potential. The system isn’t all that impressive looking, so nothing more than some showers Sunday evening and night is currently in the forecast.

That system may briefly knock temperatures back down heading into next week, but a rebound to warmer weather looms once again.

A chance of rain arrives Sunday evening and lasts through Monday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

