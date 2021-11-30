Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Arrest has been made in murder of Houston County man

Hardy Gray, who lived on 12-rural areas north of Cottonwood, was discovered inside his home.
Cierra Goodson booking photo.
Cierra Goodson booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A woman has been charged with the murder of Hardy Gray, a 58-year-old man found shot at his Houston County home on Monday.

Cierra Lushawnda Goodson, 34, faces one count of Capital Murder committed during a robbery. The charge carries a possible death sentence.

Gray, who lived on 12-rural areas north of Cottonwood, was discovered inside his home. A pending autopsy will determine the time of death and how many times he had been shot.

A formal statement from Houston County Sheriff’s Office is forthcoming.

Goodson is held without bond.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a shooting involving a...
Woman killed in shooting Monday morning
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after skeletal remains were...
Hunter finds skeletal remains in Autauga County
Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident, another woman and three kids injured
Daryl Jerrell Davis is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting...
Troy man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder
Doyle Lee Hamm
Alabama inmate who survived execution attempt dies of cancer

Latest News

City of Auburn celebrates Blue Friday
City of Auburn supports local businesses by celebrating Blue Friday
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges
Inside the new cabins for Service Dogs Alabama
Inside the new cabins for Service Dogs Alabama
New cabins for Service Dogs Alabama
New cabins for Service Dogs Alabama