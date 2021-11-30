Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Greenville armed robbery suspect sought

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying a Greenville armed robbery suspect.

The Greenville Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers opened their investigation on Nov. 16 when, around 7:30 p.m., a man walked into the Hill Top Grocery Gas Station. That’s in the 100 Block of N. College Street.

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a dark navy long sleeve shirt, white under shirt, black pants, and white adidas “shell toe” style shoes, pointed a gun at the clerk and ordered the employee to put the cash register’s money in a bag.

CrimeStoppers and Greenville police are asking the public for help identifying a Nov. 16 armed...
CrimeStoppers and Greenville police are asking the public for help identifying a Nov. 16 armed robbery suspect.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

The robber then took the clerks cell phone and walked out of the door and to his vehicle, which was parked a block away. It’s believed to be a dark colored SUV with an unknown license plate number.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greenville police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP. Tips may lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a shooting involving a...
Woman killed in shooting Monday morning
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after skeletal remains were...
Hunter finds skeletal remains in Autauga County
Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident; 4 others, including 3 children injured
Daryl Jerrell Davis is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting...
Troy man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed on Nov. 30 that Crystal Collins, who was last seen...
Missing Tallassee woman found safe in Montgomery

Latest News

.
Security video shows Greenville armed robbery suspect
Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident; 4 others, including 3 children injured
Sunshine and warmer today.
70s are returning with nearly no rain chances
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health preview
Mississippi abortion rights case heads to Supreme Court