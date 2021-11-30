Madison County family adopts their 9th and 10th child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - November is National Adoption Month, and one family in the Tennessee Valley is answering the call, in a profound way.

Monday, Nov. 29th, the Kerrigans showed up at the Madison County Probate Courthouse for a special day.

“I’m 13, and me and my sister are so happy to be adopted into this family,” said Allie Kerrigan.

Allie and Abigail now make the Kerrigan family, a party of 12!

“This will be 10. I’m a mother of 10 adopted children, and foster mom to well over 100 children over the last decade,” said Anna Kerrigan.

The Kerrigans always wanted a big family.

“I like to always tell people, I’m not Mother Teresa, I’m more like the mother who lived in a shoe. I have so many children, but God has really blessed us and we’re so excited to share our lives with these children,” said Kerrigan.

The Kerrigans knew early on, the only way to have children would be through adoption.

“We decided to adopt because right before we got married, my soon to be husband was diagnosed with cancer and through radiation and surgery, that helped him overcome that disease, it opened the pathway for us to adopt, to grow our family through that way,” said Anna Kerrigan.

There are 6,000 kids in foster care in the state of Alabama. During the past two years, 20 percent of all of the adoptions in the state, have been in Madison County.

“Every day we just thank God for his blessings and our children who are adopted. It’s a wonderful thing and were just blessed beyond measure,” said Mark Kerrigan.

