Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Man accused of using COVID relief funds on Lamborghini, luxury items sentenced to prison

FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused...
FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.

Lee Price III was sentenced Monday to 110 months in prison. Price pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering.

His lawyer Tom Berg says in an email that Price “hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money.”

Prosecutors accused Price of fraudulently using more than $1.6 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a shooting involving a...
Woman killed in shooting Monday morning
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after skeletal remains were...
Hunter finds skeletal remains in Autauga County
Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident; 4 others, including 3 children injured
Daryl Jerrell Davis is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting...
Troy man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder
The Montgomery Police Department confirmed on Nov. 30 that Crystal Collins, who was last seen...
Missing Tallassee woman found safe in Montgomery

Latest News

FILE - Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, arrives at federal court in New...
Wife of drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ gets 3 years on US charges
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Attorney: Potter to testify at trial in Daunte Wright death
FILE - In this June 19, 2018 photo, a safe needle disposal container hangs in the bathroom of...
NYC OKs safe sites for drug use, aiming to curb overdoses
Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the...
Ex-Trump aide Mark Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 panel
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
Sources: Dr. Oz plans to run for Senate seat in Pennsylvania