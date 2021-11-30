Advertise
Missing Tallassee woman found safe in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallassee woman who was reported missing in Montgomery more than two weeks ago has been found safe.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Crystal Collins was located and found safe in Montgomery.

Collins’ family reported her missing on Nov. 19.

According to her family, she disappeared after being discharged from Baptist South Medical Center where she was receiving treatment.

No other information on where Collins was located was released.

