Montgomery set to kick off 12 Days of Christmas with multiple events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s 12 Days of Christmas kicks off Dec. 3 with events throughout the month, right up to New Year’s Eve!
The city says the public can expect “new experiences” that “will mix and mingle with longstanding holiday traditions” for 2021. It’s all about working with both nonprofits and local businesses to bring back favorite events while starting some new ones.
The FULL list of events and activities for Montgomery’s 12 Days of Christmas:
The NutQracker presented by SQUAD - Dec. 3-5 at Leila Barlow Theatre, 930 S. Jackson
Christmas Lights Festival at the Montgomery Zoo - Dec. 3-25 at the Montgomery Zoo (Sponsored by WSFA 12 News!)
Christmas on Madison - Curb Market, Montgomery Center for the Arts, Southern Arts & Market Collective & Crave Café Food Truck - December 4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
https://stayhappening.com/e/christmas-on-madison-E2ISU381YEQ
WXFX Toy Hill 2021 - A 48 Hour Collection of Toys for Tots - Dec. 3-5 at Brewbaker Motors
https://www.wxfx.com/toy-hill-2021/
Christmas on the River – Lighting Ceremony for the City of Montgomery’s Christmas Tree - Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park
Messiah Sing-A-Long Montgomery Chorale - Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension
https://www.montgomerychorale.org/our-season
Family Heirloom Christmas Card Photo Shoot - Dec. 8 from 5-8 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, One Festival Drive
https://mmfa.org/programs-events/calendar/
Nutcracker presented by the Montgomery Ballet - Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center
Montgomery Christmas Parade - Dec. 10 at 6:15 p.m. on Dexter Avenue
MGM Holiday Movie Marathon - Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Davis Theatre
Family Game Night: The Night Before Christmas Edition - Dec. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library
Montgomery City County Public Library
https://www.mccpl.lib.al.us/Pages/Index/20283/event-calendars
Joyce Caddell Holiday Pops Concert by the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra - Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center
https://www.montgomerysymphony.org/event/joyce-caddell-holiday-pops-concert-3/
A Not-So-Silent Night: A Holiday Music Sing-A-Long featuring Capital Sounds - Dec. 21, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Riverwalk Amphitheatre
Downtown Countdown – NYE Celebration - Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight at Riverwalk Amphitheatre
The City’s Department of Cultural Affairs will present six of the events, including Christmas on the River, Montgomery’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, and the Not-So-Silent Night: A Holiday Music Sing-A-Long.
Note, this year, the Downtown Countdown New Year’s Eve Celebration will be moved to the Riverwalk Amphitheater and will feature fireworks as well as local and regional musicians to help ring in the new year.
