Montgomery set to kick off 12 Days of Christmas with multiple events

A photo of the Montgomery City Christmas tree from 2018.
A photo of the Montgomery City Christmas tree from 2018.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s 12 Days of Christmas kicks off Dec. 3 with events throughout the month, right up to New Year’s Eve!

The city says the public can expect “new experiences” that “will mix and mingle with longstanding holiday traditions” for 2021. It’s all about working with both nonprofits and local businesses to bring back favorite events while starting some new ones.

The FULL list of events and activities for Montgomery’s 12 Days of Christmas:

The NutQracker presented by SQUAD - Dec. 3-5 at Leila Barlow Theatre, 930 S. Jackson

www.squadacademyofdance.com

Christmas Lights Festival at the Montgomery Zoo - Dec. 3-25 at the Montgomery Zoo (Sponsored by WSFA 12 News!)

https://www.montgomeryzoo.com

Christmas on Madison - Curb Market, Montgomery Center for the Arts, Southern Arts & Market Collective & Crave Café Food Truck - December 4 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

https://stayhappening.com/e/christmas-on-madison-E2ISU381YEQ

WXFX Toy Hill 2021 - A 48 Hour Collection of Toys for Tots - Dec. 3-5 at Brewbaker Motors

https://www.wxfx.com/toy-hill-2021/

Christmas on the River – Lighting Ceremony for the City of Montgomery’s Christmas Tree - Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at Riverfront Park

www.mgmcityevents.com

Messiah Sing-A-Long Montgomery Chorale - Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Ascension

https://www.montgomerychorale.org/our-season

Family Heirloom Christmas Card Photo Shoot - Dec. 8 from 5-8 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, One Festival Drive

https://mmfa.org/programs-events/calendar/

Nutcracker presented by the Montgomery Ballet - Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center

https://montgomeryballet.org/

Montgomery Christmas Parade - Dec. 10 at 6:15 p.m. on Dexter Avenue

www.mgmcityevents.com

MGM Holiday Movie Marathon - Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Davis Theatre

www.mgmcityevents.com

Family Game Night: The Night Before Christmas Edition - Dec. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library

Montgomery City County Public Library

https://www.mccpl.lib.al.us/Pages/Index/20283/event-calendars

Joyce Caddell Holiday Pops Concert by the Montgomery Symphony Orchestra - Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center

https://www.montgomerysymphony.org/event/joyce-caddell-holiday-pops-concert-3/

A Not-So-Silent Night: A Holiday Music Sing-A-Long featuring Capital Sounds - Dec. 21, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Riverwalk Amphitheatre

www.mgmcityevents.com

Downtown Countdown – NYE Celebration - Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight at Riverwalk Amphitheatre

www.mgmcityevents.com

The City’s Department of Cultural Affairs will present six of the events, including Christmas on the River, Montgomery’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, and the Not-So-Silent Night: A Holiday Music Sing-A-Long.

Note, this year, the Downtown Countdown New Year’s Eve Celebration will be moved to the Riverwalk Amphitheater and will feature fireworks as well as local and regional musicians to help ring in the new year.

