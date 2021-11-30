Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDSU) - Angelle Mosley, was only 33-years-old when she died from COVID-19 on July 25, and months later, her family and friends are making sure that dream stays alive.

“To have her models that were there for her from the beginning, friends that were with her to decorate her boutique to get it together, to know they are still here to keep it going. I know she is happy and smiling,” her mother Tara Mosley said.

The Brave Beautique is still open and operated by Tara Mosley and some of Angelle Mosley’s best friends. The team assists with everything including inventory, sales, modeling and promoting some of Angelle Mosley’s most prized pieces.

“We know this is Angelle’s baby. We know this is something she really wanted. She dreamt about this all day everyday. Fashion was her thing,” Angelle Mosley’s friend Brisha Lott said.

“Being here and seeing her legacy still going, it makes me feel good everyday,” Trichelle Barra said.

Barra says that it has been hard, but “we keep going.”

In the spirit of giving thanks, their hope is for support from the community.

“We only ask that everyone else help us by buying, supporting, letting people know about Angelle’s store,” Lott said.

This will be the first holiday season Tara Mosley will spend without her daughter, but she says laboring in love makes her feel closer to her daughter. She expresses how the holidays are not something we should ever take for granted and has a message for families.

“Everyday, embrace your loved ones. We all have an expiration date. We just don’t know when,” Tara Mosley said.

Copyright 2021 WDSU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a shooting involving a...
Woman killed in shooting Monday morning
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after skeletal remains were...
Hunter finds skeletal remains in Autauga County
Daryl Jerrell Davis is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting...
Troy man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder
In the 86th Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama in the fourth overtime.
Auburn falls to No. 3 Alabama in 4OT in Iron Bowl
Doyle Lee Hamm
Alabama inmate who survived execution attempt dies of cancer

Latest News

In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
Lawyer: Jussie Smollett ‘a real victim’ of attack in Chicago
Mrs. Pouncey is this week's Class Act!
Class Act: Andalusia kindergarten teacher makes lifelong connections
(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
DOJ files new complaint over Alabama prisons
Source: WBRC video
Person killed in Jemison train accident