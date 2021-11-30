Advertise
New memorial to depict Rosa Parks at spot of 1955 arrest

A new memorial to Rosa Parks will depict the one-time Alabama seamstress near the spot in Montgomery where she was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man in 1955. (Image of Rosa Parks from news video in 1955.)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A new memorial to Rosa Parks will depict the one-time Alabama seamstress near the spot in Montgomery where she was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man in 1955.

The dedication of the monument will be held Wednesday on “Rosa Parks Day.”

It will begin a week of activities in Alabama’s capital reflecting on Parks and her actions, which provided the impetus for the start of the modern civil rights era 66 years ago.

Parks gained worldwide fame after refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man on Dec. 1, 1955. She died in 2005.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

