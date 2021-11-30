Service Dogs Alabama shows off new cabins to help dog owners transition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Service Dogs Alabama has a new place for its dogs to meet and train with their new owners.

Service Dogs Alabama has introduced cabins on-site, providing a place for new handlers to stay during their training and handover of service dogs. Typically, the new owners go through a 5-7 day training period before bringing home the dogs that will serve them. The cabins allow them to have a place to stay during that time.

Service and Facility Intervention Dogs can have a powerful effect on the independence, confidence, physical health, and psychological stability of the people they serve. Dogs here are trained for a variety of needs, including seizure alert, diabetic alert, mobility, wheelchair assistance, and multiple intervention tasks for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Autism as well as school and courtroom intervention dogs.

Service Dogs Alabama has a 43-acre state-of-the-art training campus in Hope Hull and built an additional training and a prison-based dog training initiative. They have placed over 85 dogs with qualified individuals/facilities throughout the State of Alabama.

To learn more about Service Dogs Alabama or to support its mission, visit www.ServiceDogsAlabama.org.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.