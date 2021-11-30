Advertise
Suspect charged in shooting that left 3 injured

Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a shooting that left three men injured, one...
Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a shooting that left three men injured, one critically.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a shooting that left three men injured, two critically.

According to court records, Berrien Lamar McLemore Jr. is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle or building, assault second degree and two counts of assault first degree.

The shooting happened on Nov. 14 around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of E. Patton Avenue. Montgomery police say officers at the scene found two men with life-threatening wounds and another with non-life-threatening injuries.  

Court records say one victim was shot in the chest, another was shot in the back and another was struck in the arm.

McLemore Jr. was taken into custody on Monday and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He has been placed under a $180,000 bond.

A motive for the shooting was not given.

