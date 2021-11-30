Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Advertisement

Talking Christmas tree delights some, creeps out others

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia (CNN) - When it starts talking to you, a Christmas tree in a Canadian mall may have you thinking you’ve had a little too much eggnog.

Woody, the talking tree, is creeping out some people and delighting others.

The 56-foot tree with a face resides at the Mic Mac mall in Nova Scotia, Canada. His very own Twitter account describes him as a “chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls.”

Everyone is talking about Woody, from little kids to Jimmy Fallon.

He even got makeover during his 15-year absence, the mall manager said.

While she joked that he was away at the “North Pole,” his absence was actually because the mall changed management.

Woody is not without his problems, like a lazy eye that occasionally has to be propped open with a pole.

Nonetheless, Woody is inspiring kiddie sketches, embroidery, tree ornaments and, possibly, nightmares.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after a shooting involving a...
Woman killed in shooting Monday morning
The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation after skeletal remains were...
Hunter finds skeletal remains in Autauga County
Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident, another woman and three kids injured
Daryl Jerrell Davis is charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting...
Troy man charged with 4 counts of attempted murder
Doyle Lee Hamm
Alabama inmate who survived execution attempt dies of cancer

Latest News

Sunshine and warmer today.
70s are returning with nearly no rain chances
President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a...
LIVE: Biden to sign 4 veterans-related bills into law
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health preview
Mississippi abortion rights case heads to Supreme Court
The Montgomery Police Department is looking for Crystal Collins, who was last seen walking away...
Missing Tallassee woman found safe in Montgomery
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health preview
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health preview