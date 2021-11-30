Advertise
Title sponsor announced for 2021 Camellia Bowl

TaxAct is the title sponsor for the 2021 Camellia Bowl.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
TaxAct is the title sponsor for the 2021 Camellia Bowl.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Camellia Bowl will officially be called the 2021 TaxAct Camellia Bowl.

The tax preparation company TaxAct is this year’s title sponsor for the collegiate game. This is part of a part of a multievent college football agreement with ESPN Events.

The Camellia Bowl, which will run on ESPN, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 25 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. The game will feature teams from the Sun Belt and Mid-American conferences. Those teams will be announced Sunday.

TaxAct is also title sponsoring the Texas Bowl to be played on Jan. 4 at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

The tax company is also the presenting sponsor of the Myrtle Beach Bowl telecast. This will be at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 20 on ESPN.

