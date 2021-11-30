Video shows JCPS student sitting on bus stairs inches from door

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A video is making its rounds on social media, showing a JCPS student sitting just inches from the bus door.

Gwendolynn Von Doom said her son has complained about the bus all school year, but this video showed her it’s not just uncomfortable, it’s unsafe.

“If it gets in a wreck and the doors fly open or something, I’m scared he’s gonna hit the asphalt,” she said. “It’s just dangerous sitting in the stairs.”

Von Doom said he’s sitting there because there’s nowhere else to sit. The high school freshman told her students regularly sit on the stairs and stand in the aisle.

She said sitting three to a seat isn’t possible for high school students.

“They’ve got lunchboxes and backpacks and instruments and science projects,” Von Doom said. “It should be two to a seat.”

We reached out to JCPS, who said they’re still working to verify facts about the video.

The district said they did a five-day count on the number of students on that bus route and found the largest number of passengers has been 53. Seating capacity is 66 regardless of student age.

“There may be occasions where a student’s legs would extend into the aisle, but no student should be standing or sitting in front of the first seat while the bus is moving,” a district representative said.

Von Doom worries with the capacity, the kids don’t have a choice to sit or stand.

“I told him to find a seat,” she said. “Even if he’s crammed in, just find a seat because it’s dangerous to be standing up and absolutely really dangerous to be sitting in the stairs.”

