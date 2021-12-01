Advertise
1 injured in shooting on Montgomery’s Park Towne Way

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening...
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of Park Towne Way. Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found the victim and transported the man to an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Neither a motive nor a suspect has been identified, though police say the investigation is ongoing.

