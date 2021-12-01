Advertise
4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting

Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County, Georgia, Tuesday night.(Source: WXIA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Police say four people are dead, including a police officer and the shooter, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call Tuesday in Clayton County, south of metro Atlanta.

According to WSB-TV, Field Training Officer Henry Laxson was fatally shot, along with two women and the suspected shooter.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts said a child and another officer were also shot.

The child is in critical but stable condition. The second officer is expected to survive.

Police said they were called to a domestic disturbance where they found the child and one of the women in a yard.

They said that while they were trying to render aid, someone started firing from an unknown location.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

