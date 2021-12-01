Advertise
Alabama secretary of state meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump met with Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 30, 2021.(Source: Alabama secretary of state's office)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill was in Florida this week to meet with former President Donald Trump.

Merrill said he went to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to discuss election integrity and accountability. He said Alabama politics and football were also part of the conversation.

Merrill’s office told WSFA 12 News the two are working on a project and there will be a “major announcement early next year.” His office did not specify what that project is.

Merrill has also met with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell twice this year at his Montgomery office to discuss Alabama’s election process. Lindell has been part of the national discussion on elections for his efforts to have the 2020 presidential results overturned.

Next year will be Merrill’s last year in office. He has announced he will not seek reelection after his term ends in January 2023.

